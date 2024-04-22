DeSales University Hires New Head of Fundraising

Wendy Hinton is joining DeSales University as vice president for institutional advancement, the school announced Friday.

Wendy Hinton is joining DeSales University as vice president for institutional advancement, the school announced Friday. Hinton, who has spent 15 years working in higher education, will lead all fundraising efforts and alumni relations beginning May 15.

“We are excited to welcome Wendy to DeSales,” said university president Father James Greenfield, OSFS ’84, Ed.D., in a news release. “Her experience and expertise align exceedingly well with our Catholic, Salesian mission, especially in terms of philanthropic outreach and engagement.”

Hinton was most recently an associate vice president who oversaw all fundraising efforts associated with annual giving, planned giving and major gifts at King’s College in Wilkes-Barre. She began working at King’s College in 2018 and previously served in other roles, including as director of advancement communications and executive director of college marketing and communications.

Prior to that, Hinton worked as director of programming and special events and director of external relations at Lackawanna College in Scranton.

A graduate of a Master’s degree program in organizational management at Misericordia University in Dallas, Pa., Hinton earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in visual and performing arts from Fairfield University in Fairfield, Conn.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.