Go Fly a Kite! Free Northampton Co. Event Promises Kite-Flying Fun.

Northampton County Parks & Recreation has announced that the 32nd annual Kite Day in the Park will take place Saturday, May 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Louise W. Moore County Park in Lower Nazareth Township. This year’s event–which will be held in partnership with the Lehigh Valley Kite Society and Pocono Kite Symphony–will be held a Pavilion #4 and on adjacent open fields on the west side of the park, which is located at 151 Country Club Road in Easton, Pa. (use GPS coordinates: 40.691836 and -75.292959).

According to a news release about Kite Day, the event will feature free kite flying lessons, kite building for kids, kite coloring workshops, games, raffles and more. Best of all, the entire event is being held free of charge thanks to generous sponsorships.

“It is the perfect family fun activity to enjoy on the first Saturday of May,” the release said. “Join us for a day full of beautiful displays of kites and join our volunteers from the region’s two premier kiting organizations.”

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.