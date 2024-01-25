State Rep. Bob Freeman Announces Re-election Bid

State Representative Bob Freeman (D-Northampton County) has announced that he is running for re-election as the State Representative for the 136th state House District.

“Throughout my public service I have dedicated myself to representing the needs and concerns of everyday people of Pennsylvania who don’t have some powerful monied lobby to look out for their interests,” Freeman said in a Jan. 22 news release announcing his campaign. “My record is one of fighting for working families, senior citizens, consumers and our environment. And, I’ve been a consistent advocate for reform in Harrisburg to make state government more accountable and transparent.”

Freeman cited his work on environmental protection efforts, including reducing the negative effects of suburban sprawl and preserving farmland, in his announcement. He called the Elm Street Program he authored “an innovative program that has proven instrumental in the revitalization of older residential neighborhoods.”

“I’ve worked for the establishment of programs and policies to create jobs and promote economic opportunity,” he said. “I have helped to bring millions of dollars in funding for important projects for the communities in my district promoting economic development, enhancing parks and environmental projects, and providing much needed infrastructure.”

Freeman said he will continue to support efforts to expand affordable housing availability, promote “smart growth” planning practices and limit large warehouse development.

“In these divisive times, I’ve been an effective Representative with the experience and track record to get things done,” he said.

Freeman serves as the Democratic Majority Chairman of the House Local Government Committee, on the bipartisan Local Government Commission and as a member of the State Planning Board.

A lifelong resident of the 136th District, he is a graduate of Easton Area High School, Moravian College and Lehigh University, where he earned a MA degree.

The 136th District is comprised of the City of Easton, the boroughs of Freemansburg, Glendon, Hellertown, West Easton and Wilson and the eastern portion of Lower Saucon Township, the southern part of Palmer Township and Williams Township.

Freeman is facing a primary challenge from Democratic Easton city councilwoman Taiba Sultana.