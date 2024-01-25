Easton City Councilwoman Announces Bid to Represent 136th District

An Easton city councilwoman has announced her bid to be the next state representative from the 136th House district, which includes Hellertown borough and part of Lower Saucon Township.

Taiba Sultana, a Democrat, will challenge state Rep. Bob Freeman for the seat in the upcoming primary election. Freeman announced his re-election bid earlier this week.

Sultana said her motivation to seek the seat includes a commitment “to building a brighter future where all working people can thrive” and cited her experience as a “community activist who champions workers’ rights, affordable housing, a woman’s right to choose and LGBTQIA+ rights.”

Her news release noted that she is a mother, immigrant and first-generation college graduate who is the first woman to campaign for the seat.

“As a young immigrant, she recognized the importance of community organizing and the collective power we have when mobilizing together,” it said. “Taiba’s leadership and commitment to challenging the status quo are unwavering.”

Other experience Sultana cited includes:

Serving as Regional Organizing Director at New Pennsylvania Project, where she helped register over 4,000 new voters in the Lehigh Valley.

Her appointment to the Commonwealth Commission of Higher Education and to the committee of textbook affordability by former Gov. Tom Wolf.

“As a Councilwoman, she has worked tirelessly to address the inequities within the City of Easton and will continue to do the same if elected as State Representative for the 136th District,” it said.

The 136th District is comprised of the City of Easton, the boroughs of Freemansburg, Glendon, Hellertown, West Easton and Wilson and the eastern portion of Lower Saucon Township, the southern part of Palmer Township and Williams Township.