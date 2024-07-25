Paving Project Set to Begin in Lower Saucon

Residents in the Cherrywood development off Hickory Hill Road in Lower Saucon Township should prepare for road work, as a paving project is scheduled to begin Monday, July 29, and will likely last until the end of August.

The project will take place on Pleasant Drive, Rambling Rose Court, Hilltop Road, Cross Lane and Marick Circle.

The development includes approximately 75 homes.

Anyone with questions related to the project should contact Roger Rasich, the township’s public works director, at 610-865-3291 or di***@lo*****************.org.

