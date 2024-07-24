Bethlehem Pools Closed Due to Weather

All of the City of Bethlehem’s pools will be closed Wednesday, July 24, due to the threat of inclement weather, the city announced in a press release.

Swimming lessons at Memorial Pool on Illick’s Mill Road in Bethlehem were still scheduled to be held Wednesday evening, however.

In neighboring Hellertown, the Hellertown Pool was scheduled to open on schedule at noon on Wednesday.

The facility is normally open daily from noon to 7 p.m., weather permitting.​

Announcements about Hellertown Pool closures are shared via the borough’s Facebook page.

The Fountain Hill Pool was also scheduled to be open Wednesday from noon to 7 p.m. Announcements about closures are made via the Fountain Hill borough Facebook page.

According to the latest National Weather Service forecast, there is a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday.

