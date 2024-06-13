To Swimmers’ Delight, Fountain Hill Pool Reopens

Just in time to help borough residents beat the heat, the Fountain Hill Pool reopened Thursday following a nearly three-year closure. The facility had fallen into disrepair, and a coalition of volunteers in partnership with the borough spent the past year-and-a-half planning and completing renovations that paved the way for the pool to once again welcome swimmers of all ages.

Just in time to help borough residents beat the heat, the Fountain Hill Pool reopened Thursday following a nearly three-year closure. The facility had fallen into disrepair, and a coalition of volunteers in partnership with the borough spent the past year-and-a-half planning and completing renovations that paved the way for the pool to once again welcome swimmers of all ages.

In an email to members, Fountain Hill Community Coalition chairman Mike Zovko said the end result of the hard work that went into reopening the pool was a triumph, considering that borough council in 2022 voted to permanently close it.

“The members of the coalition just couldn’t accept defeat,” he said in an email. “Through heavy advocacy and the offer of funds and volunteer help, we changed minds and the pool got a second chance.”

Assistant pool manager Iris Kale said that overall things were going smoothly on the first day of the pool’s operation since the summer of 2021, when it was open on a limited basis.

She said there had already been one rescue and said attendees should be mindful of the regulations that are in place for the safety of all pool-goers. A sign next to the main entrance lists the rules.

Kale said anyone planning to visit the pool should know that coolers are not permitted inside the gates.

A pool snack stand is open for food and drink purchases–items including soda, chips, candy and ice cream are available–and visitors are permitted to bring water with them for rehydration.

The pool’s hours are currently Thursday through Sunday from 12 to 7 p.m., weather permitting. Once there is additional staff on board, the pool will also be open Wednesdays from noon to 7 p.m.

The complex–which is located at Spiegel and Dodson streets–was built in the late 1950s and includes three pools of varying size and depth for children and adult swimmers.

Thursday’s weather was basically perfect weather for a ‘pool day,’ as skies were mostly sunny and temperatures reached the mid 80s.

Even hotter weather is expected Friday and next week, when temperatures are forecast to top 90 degrees for the first time this season. According to the latest National Weather Service forecast, Monday’s forecast high is 90, Tuesday’s forecast high is 94, Wednesday’s forecast high is 96 and Thursday’s high could be a sizzling 97 degrees.

Admission to the pool is $8 for anyone four or older. Discounted admission of $5 is available to visitors after 4 p.m. Children three and under are free.

Fountain Hill residents can purchase discounted pool tickets at Fountain Hill Borough Hall, which is located at 941 Long Street. For more information about the tickets, call 610-867-0301.