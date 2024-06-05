Fountain Hill Pool to Open for Summer Fun

The pool will be open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. over the summer.

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

After being closed for several years due to disrepair, a renovated Fountain Hill Pool is set to open to swimmers from the borough and beyond on Thursday, June 13.

The pool will be open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. over the summer, weather permitting.

Daily admission rates are $8 per person ($5 per person after 4 p.m.), with discounted $6 daily pool passes available to borough residents with proof of residency at Fountain Hill Borough Hall.

Resident season pool passes are $60 per person and non-resident season passes are $90 per person. The season pool pass application may be found on the borough’s website.

Borough officials last month confirmed that the pool would open this summer for the first time since 2021, when it was open on a limited basis due to a staff shortage amid the Covid pandemic.

Although the situation has improved since then, a chronic lifeguard shortage remains an issue at public pools throughout the area.

Council member Jamie Johnson said last month in a Facebook post on her Fountain Hill Borough Council member page that the hope was to have the Fountain Hill Pool open seven days a week.

The pool was built in the late 1950s by a group of residents who mounted a successful fundraising campaign for it. It was later given to the borough, which is home to approximately 5,000 people.

In 2022, Fountain Hill Borough Council–citing the potential cost of repairs–voted to permanently close the facility. Backlash from residents concerned about a lack of recreational resources followed, and council subsequently reversed its decision. At the same time, a group of concerned citizens formed the Fountain Hill Community Coalition, which has provided volunteers to assist with repairs at the pool, provided help with advertising available lifeguard positions and taken other steps to help ensure that the borough’s swimming pool will remain open for years to come.