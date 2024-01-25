$7.6M Awarded to Help Stop Flooding, Replace Water Lines in Northampton Co.

Two municipal water authorities will receive approximately $7.6 million for flood prevention and water line replacement efforts.

The state will invest approximately $7.6 million with the Bethlehem Township Municipal and Easton Suburban Water authorities to prevent flooding and replace water lines in Northampton County, state Sen. Lisa Boscola (D-18) said Wednesday.

The Bethlehem Township Municipal Authority will receive a low-interest loan of $4.35 million to build a new storm sewer system to manage stormwater runoff and replace existing culverts, while the Easton Suburban Water Authority will receive $3.29 million–in the form of a $1.1 million grant and a $2.19 million loan–to replace about 200 lead and galvanized service lines.

State officials estimated that 195 lines will likely need to be replaced.

“This PENNVEST funding will enable the Bethlehem Township Municipal Authority to continue its to work to prevent significant and dangerous flooding in Bethlehem Township with this project focusing on cross streets between Walnut and Turner Streets,” Boscola said in a news release about the funds. “It will also allow the Easton Suburban Water Authority to review its pipe system and replace approximately 200 water lines to maintain the system and increase its reliability. It is another example of the Commonwealth partnering with local authorities to assist with critically important public safety projects.”

PENNVEST–which is short for Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority–was established in 1988 to provide funding for public sewer, stormwater and drinking water projects in Pennsylvania.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.