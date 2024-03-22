Work on I-78 in Upper Saucon Set to Begin

A PennDOT project on I-78 in Upper Saucon Township is about to begin.

Officials in Upper Saucon Township shared a project update on their website Friday, in which they said that work by contractors will begin on Monday, March 25, weather permitting.

The work area will be between W. Rock Road and the Rt. 309 south ramp at W. Saucon Valley Road, it said. West Saucon Valley Road intersects with Rt. 309 opposite Center Valley Parkway.

“There will be some limited work on the underside of the overpasses at Vera Cruz Road,” the update noted.

According to township officials, the work will also include the installation of a four-way stop at the intersection of the I-78 eastbound ramp to W. Rock Road and Heckman’s Lane, which is on the south side of the highway’s Summit Lawn exit.

Officials did not provide a timeline for the completion of the road work.