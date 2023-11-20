Shirley A. Geleta, 88, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Shirley A. Geleta (1935 – 2023)

Shirley A. Geleta, 88, of Hellertown, died Monday, Nov. 20, 2023 at Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown. She was the wife of the late Stephen J. Geleta, who died May 13, 1995. Shirley was born in Fountain Hill on May 11, 1935 to the late Donald Donnelly. She was an office clerk for Spirax-Sarco, Allentown, for 42.5 years, until her retirement. She was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 24, 2023 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 10 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Shirley’s name may be made to St. Theresa’s Parish, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown, PA 18055.