Lower Saucon Twp. Police to Host ‘Coffee with a Cop’

The Lower Saucon Township Police Department will host a “Coffee with a Cop” event at the GIANT Food Store on Rt. 412 on Wednesday, May 22 from 9 to 11 a.m., as part of an effort to strengthen the relationship between local law enforcement and residents “one cup at a time.”

“The mission of Coffee with a Cop is to break down the barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve by removing agendas and allowing opportunities to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers who patrol (the) township,” police said in a post published on their Crimewatch site Monday.



The Giant store is located in the Creekside Marketplace shopping center at 1880 Leithsville Road, Hellertown.

More information about the police department is available on their Crimewatch site, where local residents can subscribe to receive public safety and other important updates.

