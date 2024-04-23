Paper Shredding Event Planned in Center Valley

A document shredding event for constituents sponsored by state Rep. Milou Mackenzie (R-131) will be held Saturday, May 4 from 10 a.m. to noon at Hopewell Park in Center Valley.

A document shredding event for constituents sponsored by state Rep. Milou Mackenzie (R-131) will be held Saturday, May 4 from 10 a.m. to noon at Hopewell Park in Center Valley, according to an announcement from Mackenzie’s office.

The event is for district residents only and is free of charge, however there is a limit of four bags and/or boxes per household. Papers that are stapled will be accepted, but documents in paper or binder clips must be removed.

Mackenzie’s news release said the rain-or-shine event is not open to businesses located within the district.

“This event is intended for items that contain sensitive information, such as bank accounts or Social Security numbers,” it said. “Due to limited capacity, this event is for homeowners only.”

Shredding will be on a first-come, first-served basis at the park, which is located at 4695 W. Hopewell Road. For more information, contact Mackenzie’s office at 610-965-5830 or visit RepMilouMackenziePa.com.

The 131st legislative district includes part of Lower Saucon Township, part of Salisbury Township, Upper Saucon Township, Coopersburg borough, Lower Milford Township, Upper Milford Township, East Greenville, Green Lane, Pennsburg, Red Hill, Marlborough Township, Salford Township and Upper Hanover Township.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.