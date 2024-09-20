Over $3M in Grants Awarded for Crime Victim Programs

Communities and organizations in Lehigh and Northampton counties will receive over $3 million in federal grant money to support safety programs for victims of crime and violence.

The funds, awarded through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, will be distributed to 13 organizations and initiatives.

“Protecting our community members and providing necessary services for victims are crucial to keeping our residents safe,” said state Sen. Nick Miller (D-14), who represents parts of Lehigh and Northampton counties. “This funding supports development, maintenance and upgrades to notable programs to make sure our neighbors have the support they need.”

Crime Victims Council of Lehigh Valley will receive $741,000 and Turning Point of the Lehigh Valley will receive $654,370, according to a news release from Miller’s office.

Other organizations and communities that will receive grants from the award include Shanthi Project, Lehigh County STOP Violence Against Women, North Penn Legal Services, Valley Youth House, Forks Township, Lehigh Township and the City of Allentown.

“Funding to provide essential services for victims of domestic violence throughout the Lehigh Valley is critically important,” said state Sen. Lisa Boscola (D-18), who represents parts of Northampton County. “I am pleased to see over $1.5 million in funding for domestic violence prevention programs here in the Lehigh Valley that have long histories in doing an excellent job in providing services to victims of serious crimes.”

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.