L. Saucon Festival to Feature Apple-Themed Fun

Enjoy a fun-filled fall day in the countryside at the Lower Saucon Township Historical Society’s annual Apple Festival.​

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Enjoy a fun-filled fall day in the countryside at the Lower Saucon Township Historical Society’s annual Apple Festival.​

This year’s event will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the historic Lutz-Franklin schoolhouse, was built in 1880 and used as a one-room school until the 1950s.​

Admission to the festival is free and there will be activities for all ages, including crafts, schoolhouse tours, face painting, cakewalks and apple tasting. Live music will be performed by Rhythm Road.​

Freshly-made apple-flavored baked goods and other refreshments will be available for purchase from the historical society and Delicious Dogs & More Food Truck.​

The schoolhouse is located at 4216 Countryside Lane, Hellertown. For more information, visit the LSTHS website.



This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.