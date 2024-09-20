Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Steel Weekend returns to South Bethlehem this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 20-22, 2024. ​

Presented by the National Museum of Industrial History and the Steelworkers’ Archives in partnership with ArtsQuest, Bethlehem Area Public Library, Bethlehem Area School District, National Iron & Steel Heritage Museum, Northampton Community College, SouthSide Arts District and the South Bethlehem Historical Society, this year’s celebration of all things steel will focus on the role of women in the steel industry.​

Women from all walks of life worked in Bethlehem Steel’s plants, offices and research facilities, and contributed to the success of Bethlehem Steel, which at one time was the second largest steel producer in the nation.​

This weekend’s festivities will include a Women in Steel keynote and discussion panel featuring former Bethlehem Steel employees, a tour and guest lectures on the life of industrialist Rebecca Lukens, the artwork of Milly Johnstone, a Women in Steel art exhibit, a Women in Steel film screening and other special events.

On Saturday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m., a public iron pour demonstration with participants from a NMIH “Metal Health” workshop will be held outdoors in the Museum’s Foundry Park. Whether they attended the workshop or not, members of the public are invited to watch the pour, in which scrap iron will be melted down and molded. Bonn Place Brewing and Dinky’s Food Truck will be on hand selling refreshments.​

Additional activities will include a Steelworkers Reunion, Steelworkers Portrait Studio and Portrait Exhibit with photographer Ed Leskin, a Songs of Steel musical performance by Roland Kushner, a series of live demonstrations, film screenings, hands-on youth activities and Bethlehem Plant site walking tours.

More information and a full schedule for Steel Weekend can be found on the NMIH website.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.