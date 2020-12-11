No Rain Date No Rain Date Ep. 32: Remembering the Steel's 'Last Cast' at NMIH Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 00:56:39 Share Share Link Embed ' class="input-embed input-embed-336901"/>

Welcome to Ep. 32 of No Rain Date, your weekly podcast featuring news and interviews from the Lehigh Valley and beyond. This week our guests include Ashley Lorah of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, who has the details about a holiday event in Coopersburg (please note that an important event update is available on Saucon Source). Also joining us is Curator of Collections at Bethlehem’s National Museum of Industrial History, Andria Zaia, who was involved in a special commemorative event recently held there called the ‘Last Cast.‘ The event recognized the men and women of Bethlehem Steel, which poured its last cast in November 1995. Josh has a roundup of the latest local news headlines to help you catch up on what’s been happening in the Saucon Valley area. Don’t forget that No Rain Date is available for listening and download on iTunes, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Deezer, RadioPublic, Tunein, Google Play and other apps, in addition to Saucon Source. Each episode features local news, information and interviews with people who are making a difference in our area. To learn more, suggest a guest or share feedback, please email josh@sauconsource.com.