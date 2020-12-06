Festive Fun: Coopersburg Tree-Lighting Ceremony Set for Saturday

The holiday spirit will wrap around Coopersburg this Saturday, Dec. 12, when the Southern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce & Coopersburg Fire Co. No. 1 present the borough’s annual tree-lighting ceremony from 6 to 8 p.m.

The festive event will be held outside the fire company and Coopersburg Borough Hall, which is located across the street at the corner of State and N. Main streets.

Attendees can look forward to vendors selling food and crafts as well as tractor rides (available for a small fee) provided by Hausman Fruit Farm and Christmas tree sales to benefit the fire company.

At 7:10 p.m., the chamber will welcome attendees to the tree-lighting ceremony.

Immediately following the welcoming remarks, Santa will arrive to spread holiday cheer.

At 7:30 p.m., the winners of a raffle that will be held during the event will be announced, and finally at 8 p.m. there will be a live countdown to the official tree-lighting.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Coopersburg volunteer fire company.

Saturday December 12, the Chamber and Coopersburg Fire Rescue are hosting Coopersburg's Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony!... Posted by Southern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce on Friday, December 4, 2020

The tree-lighting ceremony is being supported by numerous local business sponsors, including Saucon Source, J.P. Mascaro & Sons, ServPro of Western Lehigh County, Potts’ Hot Dogs, Thrifty Car Sales, The Goddard School of Center Valley, Creekview Veterinary Hospital, QNB, G&T Auto Body, Keystone Consulting Engineers, Hausman Fruit Farm, Designing Wealth Management of Raymond James and BB&T now Truist.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, safety regulations including a requirement to wear face masks if closer than six feet to individuals from outside one’s household will be in place. Social distancing efforts will be aided by the fact that the entire event will be outdoors.

The weather forecast for Saturday appears to be ideal for the tree-lighting, with clear skies and above-average evening temperatures in the 40s.

The weather was similar for the well-attended Lights in Morris J. Dimmick Park event presented by the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce Nov. 28.

The drive-thru event–part of a Holiday Weekend Extravaganza organized by the chamber–drew hundreds of motorists to the park, which was decorated for the holidays.