Get Ready for Holiday Weekend Extravaganza, Hellertown

The holidays may look a bit different this year, but the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce is hosting several upcoming events to help everyone in the Saucon Valley community get in the holiday spirit.

These events will be held the weekend following Thanksgiving, from Friday, Nov. 27 to Sunday, Nov. 29, and will take the place of the single-evening Light Up Night event that is traditionally held in Dimmick Park on Black Friday.

The festivities will kick off Nov. 27 with the chamber’s Light Up Night Virtual Tree Lighting Ceremony presented in partnership with presenting sponsor Mobile Technology Graphics. The ceremony will be broadcast on the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber’s Facebook Page live at 7 p.m.

The following evening, on Saturday, Nov. 28, local residents will want to take in Lights in Morris J. Dimmick Park from 6 to 8 p.m.

This drive-thru chamber event is also being held in partnership with Mobile Technology Graphics and will feature Santa Claus, other beloved characters and decorations throughout the park. Visitors will stay in their cars, collect goodies and enjoy other surprises while getting into the holiday spirit. Guests will even be able to tune in to a radio station, which will be announced on the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Facebook Page, during their time in the park. And free holiday coupon booklets that will include specials from a variety of local establishments will be available for pickup as guests drive through.

To wrap up the weekend, on Nov. 29 the chamber has planned a Sit Down with Santa program in partnership with sponsor David Heintzelman & Family. From 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., families can virtually “Sit Down with Santa” to let him know what’s on their Christmas lists this year. To register for a time slot to see Old St. Nick, click here.

Each interaction will last three minutes and will include three photos with Santa. The event is free to sign up for, however, donations can be made to support the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber’s Scholarship Fund, which supports future business and community leaders in the Saucon Valley School District. To make a donation, please click here and hit the red “Register Now” button. In the “Organization” section of registration, those contributing can write “Community Resident.”

“When 2020 throws a snowball at Hellertown-Lower Saucon’s Light Up Night, we make beautiful holiday decorations from it,” said Jessica O’Donnell, EVP of Affiliated Chambers for the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, about this year’s updated holiday season kickoff. “We are so excited to still be able to hold our annual Light Up Night Celebration. Albeit a little different this year, we have expanded it to occur over 3 days making it an extra jolly event.”

O’Donnell promised that all of the weekend’s festive events will still put participants in the holiday spirit.

“We are grateful to still host events for the residents of our community,” added David Heintzelman, who is both the mayor of Hellertown and owner of Heintzelman Funeral Home in the borough.

Zac Estojak, co-owner of Mobile Technology Graphics, said his business is happy to help support something that will help bring joy to the community, despite challenges.

“While COVID-19 has uprooted many of our traditions in 2020, we are pleased to contribute to this year’s Holiday Light Up Night in its new temporary format,” he said. “We are doing our best to bring as much normalcy to the event as possible and we look forward to next year when we can bring back the traditional event that we’ve all come to enjoy and love.”

In addition to Mobile Technology Graphics, many other businesses are supporting the Holiday Weekend Extravaganza in Hellertown via sponsorships. They include:

For more information about sponsorship opportunities for the Holiday Weekend and other upcoming events, as well as chamber involvement, contact Jessica O’Donnell at JessicaO@lehighvalleychamber.org or Lauren Bertucci at LaurenB@lehighvalleychamber.org.