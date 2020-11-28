PHOTOS: Hundreds Drive Through Dimmick Park Holiday Light Display

The Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce‘s Holiday Weekend Extravaganza began Friday night with a virtual tree-lighting ceremony and continued Saturday evening with a festive light display in the borough’s Morris J. Dimmick Park.

Hundreds of residents eager to experience holiday cheer lined up inside their vehicles along Depot and Durham streets–outside the park’s main entrance–from 6 to 8 p.m.

Visitors to the dazzling display were required to remain in their cars as they slowly drove up and down the road that leads to the park’s flagpole, but they were able to interact with business sponsors and chamber members who handed out things like cookies, hot cocoa mix, fuzzy reindeer antler headbands, a holiday coupon booklet and craft kits for kids.

Event volunteers wore face masks due to the requirements that are in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is what inspired the changes to this year’s Light Up Night event, which is normally held Black Friday and attracts thousands of people to the park.

Local fire company volunteers assisted with traffic control outside the park, whose towering trees were turned red and green with flood lighting at ground level.

The holiday weekend fun continues Sunday, Nov. 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. when families can “Sit Down with Santa” virtually and let him know what’s on their Christmas wish lists! To register for a three-minute time slot, click here. Each virtual Santa visit will include three photos with the Big Guy and the event is free, however donations can be made to help support the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber’s Scholarship Fund, which supports future business and community leaders in the Saucon Valley School District. To make a donation, visit https://bit.ly/36lOjvQ and click “Register Now.” In the “Organization” section of registration, simply write “Community Resident.”

“Sit Down with Santa” is being hosted by the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce with support from presenting sponsor David Heintzelman & Family.

If you missed it on Facebook Live, you can get in the holiday spirit by watching a recording of Friday night’s tree-lighting ceremony at Dimmick Park, below.

And if you need more Christmas and holiday-themed events to look forward to, mark your calendars for Santa’s Run Through the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Area.

On Sunday, Dec. 20, beginning at 1 p.m., firefighters from Dewey Fire Company No. 1, Lower Saucon Fire Rescue and Steel City Volunteer Fire Company will escort Santa to neighborhoods throughout the borough of Hellertown and Lower Saucon Township.