Dewey Fire Co. Fireworks at Steel Club Awe Hellertown (PHOTOS)

The road to providing a fireworks show for Hellertown this summer wasn’t as smooth as it normally is, but the volunteers of Dewey Fire Company persevered, and with support from the community and their friends at Steel Club they made it happen Friday.

The results–displayed by Celebrations Fireworks–did not disappoint the thousands of residents who watched the show from viewing areas on club property, nearby at Dimmick Park and from other locations around town.

Adjacent to the park, outside the fire station Dewey volunteers handed out information, sold raffle tickets and promoted their mission of “neighbors helping neighbors.”

An ice cream truck, C N D Ice Cream Man, was there selling frozen treats to fireworks spectators.

If you missed the fireworks show, or simply want to relive the excitement, we captured Friday night’s colorful explosions on film.

Enjoy!