Get in the Halloween Spirit at ‘Hoot Hike’

If you’re interested in experiencing a natural Halloween celebration, Wildlands Conservancy’s Hoot Hike & S’mores event will be held Friday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. at the Dorothy Rider Pool Wildlife Sanctuary in Emmaus.

Attendees will meet owls native to the Lehigh River watershed and hopefully hear from the area’s resident great horned and eastern screech owls during the hike, after which there will be s’mores and a Q&A session.​

The cost to attend the event is $19 per person and tickets may be purchased online.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.

