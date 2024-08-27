Northampton Co., Wildlands Conservancy Restoring Monocacy Creek

The Wildlands Conservancy and Northampton County have begun a restoration project to rehabilitate a stretch of the Monocacy Creek that runs through Bethlehem Township and the northern tip of the City of Bethlehem.

The Wildlands Conservancy and Northampton County have begun a restoration project to rehabilitate a stretch of the Monocacy Creek that runs through Bethlehem Township and the northern tip of the City of Bethlehem.

The project will involve the removal of dams and other outdated structures blocking the stream, restore streambanks, improve fish habitat and rehabilitate nearly three quarters of a mile of trail. The work taking place in the 56-acre Archibald Johnston Conservation Area and an adjacent 100 acres of preserved lands.

“The Monocacy Creek is a community treasure, and while it holds this state designation, the section that flows through Archibald Johnston is being significantly degraded by the old dams, access bridges and crossing areas that were built long ago, long before water quality, habitat conservation and comprehensive watershed management planning were local priorities,” Northampton County Executive Lamont G. McClure said in news release. “Given their demonstrated stream restoration expertise, the county is extremely grateful to partner with Wildlands Conservancy to help advance the health of the Monocacy.”

The streambank restoration will include the planting of native shrubs, trees and wildflowers to create riparian buffer zones that prevent erosion and provide shade for pollinators and insects that support native trout.

Invasive species management is also part of the project, with instream habitat structures being installed to encourage spawning and foraging.

“We are really looking forward to the future of the Monocacy Creek in this unique, natural area. We’re putting the best science and stream management practices to work to address impairments to the High Quality fishery, while making this outdoor space both safe and functional for the residents of Northampton County,” said Kristie Fach, Wildland Conservancy’s director of ecological restoration. “Together with our partners and supporters, I’m really grateful that this project will serve locally as a model for similar, future efforts.”

