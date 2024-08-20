Northampton Co. to Help Boost Blood Donations

It is hoped that a new bloodmobile in Northampton County will help Miller-Keystone Blood Center (MKBC) continue its mission of supplying donated blood to regional medical facilities and the patients they serve.

Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure said an important announcement about a contribution from the Northampton County Department of Community & Economic Development to bolster regional blood donation efforts will be made at a press conference on Monday, Aug. 26 at 2 p.m. in the Northampton County Government Center Rotunda in Easton.​

The county’s news release about the press conference noted that Northampton County Council recently approved a $250,000 grant to fund a bloodmobile that will be “converted from a new school bus-style vehicle and will feature four inside donor chairs.”

The release said a new partnership between the county and MKBC has been developed to help address an ongoing blood shortage by increasing donations via blood drives, which have been shown to play a critical role in reaching potential donors.

“The new bloodmobile supports MKBC’s efforts to upgrade its fleet by retiring several current bloodmobiles that have exceeded their life expectancy and replacing them with modern, more efficient options,” it said.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.