DeSales’ O’Connor Commons to Open in June

O’Connor Commons at DeSales University will open its doors in June, offering a relaxed, coffee-house style environment for students, faculty, staff and alumni to enjoy. The new dining space is part of the University Center, which is located next to the campus store.

O’Connor Commons will be available to reserve for both formal and informal occasions and can accommodate parties of 100-plus, DeSales officials said. Starting in the fall, the facility will also host a happy hour on Thursdays from 5 to 7:30 p.m., with pub-style fare on the menu.

The new venue will accept dining dollars, Paw Bucks, cash and credit.

“We wanted O’Connor Commons to be a place for everyone,” said DeSales vice president for campus environment Marc Albanese. “It offers a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere, where students, faculty, staff and alumni can gather for anything from open-mic nights to office retreats or to simply grab some good food.”

O’Connor Commons is named after Father Bernard O’Connor, OSFS, who served as the University’s third president for 19 years. O’Connor began his career at DeSales in 1974 and also had a lasting impact on the university as a professor, dean and vice president.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.