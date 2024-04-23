SLUHN Ranked among 100 Top Hospitals

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

St. Luke’s University Health Network has been named to Premier’s 2024 PINC AI 100 Top Hospitals list published by Fortune magazine. This is the 10th time in a row and the 12th time overall that St. Luke’s University Hospital has been recognized among the 100 Top Hospitals in the United States. St. Luke’s is the only health network in the greater Lehigh Valley region to ever earn this distinction.

“St. Luke’s has earned the 100 Top Hospitals designation for a remarkable 10 years in a row and 12 years overall. The facts speak for themselves. Our Network delivers the highest quality health care with the best clinical results not only in our region, but nationwide,” said Rick Anderson, President and CEO of St. Luke’s University Health Network. “This outstanding achievement is a direct result of the outstanding care provided by our physicians, nurses and our entire St. Luke’s team. This remarkable award is a result of their unwavering focus on our patients and quality at every level of our organization.”

The 100 Top Hospitals ranking, conducted annually since 1993, is the most prestigious honor for hospitals in the United States. It is based entirely on objective data and also as top performers are not subjected to the exorbitant, pay-for-play promotional fees associated with recognitions from other organizations such as U.S. News & World Report.

PINC AI, the technology and services platform of healthcare consultancy Premier Inc., has identified the top hospitals from a rigorous evaluation of 2,601 acute care, non-federal hospitals in the U.S., recognizing excellence in patient outcomes and quality as well as operational efficiency, financial health and community impact.

In Pennsylvania, a total of only six hospitals earned a place on the 100 Top Hospitals list. Three of the six are St. Luke’s campuses:

St. Luke’s University Hospital, which comprises the Bethlehem, Allentown and Sacred Heart campuses, was recognized among the 15 best Major Teaching Hospitals. No other hospital in the Major Teaching category this year has been named to the list more times than St. Luke’s.

St. Luke’s Anderson Campus was recognized among the 25 Best Teaching Hospitals.

St. Luke’s Miners Campus was among 20 winners in the Small Community Hospital category.

“The winning organizations that rose to the top outperformed their peer hospitals,” Fortune said in its article about the 100 Top Hospitals list. “If all hospitals performed at the level of the nation’s top 100, more than 350,000 additional patient lives would be saved, more than 607,000 individuals would be spared in-hospital complications, and more than 16,600 patients would be spared readmission within 30 days of their hospital stay. That amounts to more than $17.6 billion in savings, as well.”

For more information, visit Fortune.com.

This community health news is brought to you in partnership with St. Luke’s University Health Network.