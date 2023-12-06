Police: Who Damaged Restroom Facilities, Playground in Park?

Lower Saucon Township Police are asking for help from the public as they investigate recent vandalism at Polk Valley Park.

In a post on their Crimewatch site Tuesday, police said it was discovered Monday that a sliding board in the park’s playground and two portable toilets located in a parking lot were spray-painted.

At least one of the portable toilets was spray-painted with what appeared to be a vulgar term.

Police said that the damage to the township-owned property occurred sometime between Thursday, Nov. 30 and Monday, Dec. 4, when township public works employees alerted them to it.

Anyone with information about the responsible party or parties is asked to submit a tip via Crimewatch or to contact Ofc. Zach Pritchard at zp********@lo*****************.org or 610-317-6110.

Polk Valley Park was also recently the scene of vehicle break-ins. Police later shared a photo of a suspect in that case, with a request that anyone who recognizes her contact the department.

The park is located at 2068 Polk Valley Road, just south of Hellertown near the Saucon Valley School District campus.

More photos of the damage may be viewed on the department’s Crimewatch post.