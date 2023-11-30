Police

LST Police: Help ID Woman Who Used Stolen ID to Cash Check

35 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Josh Popichak
Woman Check ID Theft

Lower Saucon Township Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying a woman who is a suspect in a vehicle break-in that occurred in Polk Valley Park in early November.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Lower Saucon Township Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying a woman who is a suspect in a vehicle break-in that occurred in Polk Valley Park in early November.

According to a post on the department’s Crimewatch site, the woman used identification that was stolen in the Nov. 11 break-in to cash a check in Sicklerville, Camden County, N.J., on Nov. 13.

Police shared two surveillance photos of the woman and are asking anyone who can identify her or who has information related to the case to submit a tip through Crimewatch or to contact Detective/Corporal Eric Marth at 610-625-8722 or em****@lo*****************.org.

Lower Saucon Township Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying the woman pictured in the above photo, who they say used a stolen form of identification to cash a check in Camden County, N.J., on Nov. 13. Police said the ID was stolen in a vehicle break-in in Polk Valley Park Nov. 11. (Credit: Lower Saucon Township Police Department/Crimewatch)

Newsletter

Subscribe to receive our newsletter in your inbox every Monday, Wednesday & Friday.

Please wait...

Thank you for subscribing!

You may also like

About the author

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

View all posts

Leave a Comment