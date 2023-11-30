LST Police: Help ID Woman Who Used Stolen ID to Cash Check

Lower Saucon Township Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying a woman who is a suspect in a vehicle break-in that occurred in Polk Valley Park in early November.

According to a post on the department’s Crimewatch site, the woman used identification that was stolen in the Nov. 11 break-in to cash a check in Sicklerville, Camden County, N.J., on Nov. 13.

Police shared two surveillance photos of the woman and are asking anyone who can identify her or who has information related to the case to submit a tip through Crimewatch or to contact Detective/Corporal Eric Marth at 610-625-8722 or em****@lo*****************.org.