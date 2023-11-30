Car Rolled ‘Unknown Number of Times’ in DUI-Related Crash, Police Say

An upper Bucks County man is facing a DUI charge following a Durham Township crash which police say he caused last month.



In a Nov. 22 news release about the accident, state police at Dublin said that on the afternoon of Oct. 29, 29-year-old Mark Robert Joseph II of Kintnersville was driving south on Durham Road (Rt. 212) when he attempted to turn north onto Red Bridge Road.

Police said that Joseph was allegedly traveling “at a high rate of speed and exited the wet roadway onto the western roadside,” before hitting and “destroying” a traffic sign and then rolling the 2018 Subaru Crosstrek XV he was driving “an unknown number of times.”

According to the police report, Joseph’s vehicle then struck an unoccupied Dodge Ram pickup truck that was legally parked in the driveway of a private residence, “causing heavy damage” to it.

Joseph’s Subaru finally came to a stop on its roof along the west side of Red Bridge Road, where police said he was able to exit it unassisted.

Police said that with Joseph reporting a suspected minor injury, Upper Bucks Regional EMS responded to the scene, along with Palisades Regional Fire Department and a local tow operator.

According to the report, Joseph was arrested by troopers at the scene for Driving Under the Influence-Drug and Alcohol Combination.

Red Bridge Road was reportedly closed and traffic detoured for approximately one-and-a-half hours because of the wreck.

According to the case docket filed Tuesday in Bucks County District Court 07-3-03, in addition to being charged with DUI, Joseph is also facing citations for driving with a suspended registration, disregarding a traffic lane, careless driving, speeding and driving without insurance.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 9:30 a.m. before Judge Gary Gambardella at the district court in Ottsville, according to the docket, which did not list an attorney for Joseph.

Note: All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This story was compiled using information from Pennsylvania State Police, Troop M, Dublin barracks, and Bucks County court records.