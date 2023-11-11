Police

Pair Lost Over $40,000 in ‘Malware’ Scam, Police Say

by Josh Popichak

Two local residents recently lost more than $40,000 after they were duped into believing that someone from Microsoft was helping them remove malware from their computer, state police said.

According to a news release issued by the Dublin barracks Saturday, the Riegelsville area residents called the “phone number listed on the malware” after their computer became “infested” with it.

“They believed they were in contact with Microsoft,” police said.

Instead, they were in contact with a thief who ultimately defrauded them of $40,600, the news release said.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.

Earlier this month, state police said another upper Bucks County resident was swindled out of nearly $50,000 in a phone scam.

