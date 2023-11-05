Police

Local Woman Lost Nearly $50,000 in Phone Scam, Police Say

by Josh Popichak
An upper Bucks County woman is out nearly $50,000, police say, after recently falling victim to a phone scam.

According to a news release issued Sunday by Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, the 69-year-old Kintnersville resident was contacted by someone she believed was a representative from her bank who “(advised) her to assist their fraud department.”

Police said the caller instructed the woman to visit her bank and transfer $48,500 to an account the caller provided information about, which she did.

Police said the woman was also asked to make a $399 Venmo payment for an Etsy purchase, which she also did.

In total, police said the woman was scammed out of $48,899.

Police asked that anyone with information about this incident contact the Dublin barracks.

