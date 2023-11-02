Man is ‘Out $2,000’ Because of ‘Washed’ Check: Police

Pennsylvania State Police say an Upper Bucks County man “is out $2,000” after a check he wrote was illegally intercepted in the mail, “washed” and deposited into someone else’s account.

According to a news release issued by the Dublin barracks Thursday, the check was written in early June. However, the incident wasn’t reported to police until late October.

Police said the check was written and mailed to a credit card company by an unidentified individual who “deposited it digitally using his own information” after washing it.

The release didn’t say whether police have any suspects in the case, or explain how police believe the check may have been intercepted along the mail route.

In a separate news release that was also issued Thursday, police said that a Durham Township man is out $5,000 after the money was fraudulently removed from his checking account on Oct. 23.

In that case, police said the victim reported that “a personal check was removed from his mailbox” before being “forged and negotiated electronically.”

Police said that case remains open and is part of an active investigation.