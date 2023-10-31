Woman Scammed Trying to Adopt Dog on Facebook, Police Say

A Quakertown woman who was trying to adopt a dog online was recently scammed out of $500, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Monday.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

A Quakertown woman who was trying to adopt a dog online was recently scammed out of $500, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Monday.

In a news release, police said the 58-year-old woman was “in the process of adopting a dog from a company on Facebook” when she was contacted by “a person pretending to be a representative from the company, (who) asked for two payments of $250 before relinquishing the dog.”

“After the payments were made via Cash App the unknown actor deleted all messages with the victim and would not respond” to further messages, police went on to say.

Police said the “adoption company” told them that “this has happened to them multiple times in recent months,” and that they had filed a report about the scam with their local police department.

State police didn’t name the adoption company or say where it is located, but the news release said that their investigation is ongoing.