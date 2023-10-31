Letter: ‘Mega Outsider’ in Lower Saucon Council Race is Landfill Owner

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

To the editor:

I read with interest the letter submitted to Saucon Source by Milou Mackenzie, a Republican state representative (R-131) who represents parts of Lower Saucon Township. In that letter, she throws shade on state Rep. Robert Freeman (D-136) for his prior comments on the Lower Saucon candidates in the township council election race, but proceeds to do the same thing by endorsing the Republican candidates on the ballot. Specifically, to emphasize the absurdity of her logic, she states:

“It is odd to me that so many outsiders–led by Rep. (Robert) Freeman–have decided to step in and try to influence what happens in our Lower Saucon Council race this year. These outsiders seem interested only in issues that stand to benefit neighboring Hellertown–and they have chosen to support the candidates they believe will stand with them… I speak out with concern for the future of the township, for myself and all other Lower Saucon residents who will have to live with the consequences of this election…”

Although Milou attempts to castigate individuals she classifies as outsiders, she neglects to reference the interests of the mega outsider, Waste Connections, a huge Texas corporation which has papered both Lower Saucon and Hellertown with political signs and filled our mailboxes with inaccurate political broadsides, all to advance its own self-interest and the growth of the Bethlehem Landfill rather than the interest of our community.

Many, many studies have been done about the huge economic contributions of tourism, recreation, healthy rivers, protected parks and forests to local economies, not to speak of the psychological benefits to the residents of having healthy woodlands and waterways as part of their daily lives. No long-term studies exist as to the lifespan of 100-foot-tall earthen walls, especially in vulnerable geology, which are adjacent to train tracks and rivers nurturing endangered flora and fauna. No case law or legal mechanism exists that can ensure the construction companies and Waste Connections remain liable to future generations for the ultimate collapse of those 100 foot walls.

And that’s the interest of our community.

Jayne Shinko

Hellertown

