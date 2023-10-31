$2,000 Duffel Bag Stolen from Car Parked at Market: Police

State police are investigating an incident in which two people stole a vintage Louis Vuitton duffel bag valued at $2,000 from a car that was parked outside a food store in Ottsville, Bucks County.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

State police are investigating an incident in which two people stole a vintage Louis Vuitton duffel bag valued at $2,000 from a car that was parked outside a food store in Ottsville, Bucks County.

In a news release Monday, troopers from the Dublin barracks said the bag containing articles of clothing and heart medication was stolen out of a 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS450 outside Kimberton Whole Foods, 4010 Durham Road, Nockamixon Township, on Friday, Sept. 22 at approximately 7:40 p.m. According to the store’s website, it is open until 8 p.m. on Fridays.

Police described the suspects in the theft as an “unknown male and female” who arrived at the store in a silver Toyota sedan.

The man then got out of the car, smashed the Mercedes’ passenger side front window and removed the bag, the news release said.

Police said the woman got into the driver’s seat in the Toyota and the man then got into the passenger seat, before they left the scene, traveling south toward Rt. 611.

State police did not provide any surveillance images of the suspects or indicate in the news release whether such images exist.