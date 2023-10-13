Police: Who Tried to Break Into Garage?

A would-be burglar recently made two unsuccessful attempts to break into an upper Bucks County garage, and although ultimately unsuccessful, police say they still want to identify the culprit.

In a news release Thursday, state police from the Dublin barracks said the attempted break-in happened at a home in the Ottsville section of Nockamixon Township sometime between 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9 and 12:53 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Police said the person trying to break into the detached garage first attempted to pry the garage door open open “from the top, in order to be able to reach the quick release.”

When that didn’t work, they said the person tried to enter the garage via “a locked man door.”

“Fresh scratch marks were found on the door knob,” police said.

The news release said damage to the garage door is estimated at $1,000.

Police also said they currently have no suspects in the case.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Dublin barracks by calling 215-249-9191.