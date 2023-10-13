Glock Handgun Stolen from Unlocked Vehicle, Police Say

Lower Saucon Township Police are urging residents not to leave firearms in their vehicles and not to leave their vehicles unlocked, after a Glock handgun and other items were reportedly stolen from five unlocked vehicles during the overnight hours of Oct. 11-12.

In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site Friday, police said the vehicles that were entered were parked on properties in the 3400 and 3500 blocks of Lower Saucon Road and in the 2400 block of Polk Valley Road. Those neighborhoods are located in the largely-rural Wassergass section of the township.

In addition to the handgun, they said some loose change valued at approximately $6 and a $25 gift card were stolen.

Anyone with information or surveillance from the area in which the thefts occurred is being asked to submit a tip through the Lower Saucon Township Police Department’s Crimewatch Tipline or to contact Detective/Corporal Eric Marth at 610-625-8722 or em****@lo*****************.org.

Police also asked residents to immediately report any activity they observe that may be considered suspicious.