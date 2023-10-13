Springfield Police Investigating Theft of Pickup

The disappearance of a broken-down pickup truck from alongside a rural road is being investigated by the Springfield Township Police Department as a vehicle theft case.

Police said in a post on their Crimewatch site Friday that the pickup–a white, 2004 Ford F350–was left along Slifer Valley Road near Rt. 412 after it broke down there on the afternoon of Sept. 28.

According to police, the owner of the truck returned for it the following day, only to discover that it was no longer where he’d left it.

Police said the man’s delay in reporting the theft to their department “was reportedly due to an insurance miscommunication.”

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle along Slifer Valley Road or who has any information about the truck is asked to contact the Springfield Township Police Department at 215-328-8523.