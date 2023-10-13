Leon G. Hill, 49, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Leon G. Hill, 49, of Lower Saucon Township, died on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023 in Pulaski, N.Y., while fishing. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Leon G. Hill (1973 – 2023)

Leon G. Hill, 49, of Lower Saucon Township, died on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023 in Pulaski, N.Y., while fishing. He was the husband of Chrystal D. (Robles) Hill. Leon was born in Fountain Hill on Dec. 29, 1973 to Linnet M. (Quier) Hill of Lower Saucon Township and the late George T. Hill. Leon was a Corrections Officer for the County of Northampton for 16 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 15 years, Leon is survived by his children: Caylin M. Markle, Cael M. Markle, Peyton S. Markle, Hunter L. Hill, Kaleb G. Hill, all at home; sister: Shalyn M. Hill of Quakertown; mother: Linnet M. and her husband Robert McComsey.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to a visitation period from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 7 p.m. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to fund their children’s education. Please make checks payable to Chrystal D. Hill, care of the funeral home.