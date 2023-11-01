NJ Man Had 41 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle: Police

A 32-year-old New Jersey man is facing a felony charge of Manufacture, Delivery or Possession with Intent to Manufacture or Deliver for allegedly transporting approximately 41 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle on I-78.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A 32-year-old New Jersey man is facing a felony charge of Manufacture, Delivery or Possession with Intent to Manufacture or Deliver for allegedly transporting approximately 41 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle on I-78.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast, Nicholas John Soleman of Orange, Essex County, was stopped near mile marker 71.1 in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County, on the afternoon of Oct. 25 after he allegedly committed traffic violations while driving westbound.

In a news release Wednesday, police said that “during the traffic stop, numerous indicators of criminal activity were observed.”

Police said Soleman “denied consent” to search the vehicle he was driving, which according to the release was a 2022 Cadillac Escalade.

After obtaining a search warrant, police said they conducted a search of the SUV and found the marijuana, which was seized.

According to the docket filed in his case in Northampton County District Court 03-2-04, in addition to the felony charge Soleman is also charged with the following misdemeanors: possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The docket also lists a summary citation for improper sunscreening issued to Soleman, who was freed on $10,000 unsecured bail following his Oct. 26 preliminary arraignment on the charges.

Soleman is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing before District Judge Alan Mege in the district court in Lower Saucon Township on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 1:30 p.m., according to the docket.

Soleman is being represented by attorney James Burke of Bethlehem, per court records.

Only medical marijuana is legal in Pennsylvania, where it is heavily regulated by the state. In New Jersey, marijuana is legal for both medicinal and personal use, with possession of up to six ounces legal for individuals 21 and older since early 2021.

Note: All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This story was compiled using information from the Pennsylvania State Police, Belfast barracks, and Northampton County court records.