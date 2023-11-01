Freeze Warning Issued for Temperatures as Low as 26

Although some parts of the area haven’t yet seen a frost, a hard freeze is possible Wednesday night, according to forecasters.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Although some parts of the area haven’t yet seen a frost, a hard freeze is possible Wednesday night, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for Northampton, Lehigh, Bucks and other counties in eastern Pennsylvania that will be in effect from midnight to 10 a.m. Thursday.

According to a statement from the NWS, expected temperatures as low as 26 degrees could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation left outside.

House plants and other tender flora that could be damaged or killed by the subfreezing weather should be brought inside Wednesday.

According to the current forecast for the Lehigh Valley, below average temperatures are expected through Friday, when they will rebound into the mid 50s.

The forecast for the first weekend in November includes dry, mostly sunny conditions and seasonal temperatures, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and lows in the upper 30s expected.

Regardless of temperature, it will probably feel more like winter on Sunday, due to the fact that the sun will be setting an hour earlier.

That earlier sunset will be courtesy of the change from standard time to Daylight Saving Time (DST), which will take place at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5.

The change will mean more daylight in the mornings, but less later in the day, when the sun will set around 5 p.m.

Mild temperatures are expected across eastern Pennsylvania early next week, before cooler weather returns Wednesday.