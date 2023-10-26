Community Family

When Do We ‘Fall Back’ to Daylight Saving Time?

20 hours ago
by Josh Popichak
Clock Tower Hellertown

It’s a question you’ve probably heard discussed recently, if you haven’t asked it yourself: When do we change the clocks?

The perennial question is about when we need to set clocks back one hour, to mark the start of Daylight Saving Time (DST) in the Eastern time zone.

This year that extra hour will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023.

Many clocks now update themselves automatically, but if you still have battery-operated wall clocks or alarm clocks you may need to set a reminder to change them before you go to bed on Nov. 4.

The net effect of the time change is that sunrise will be an hour earlier, which means that sunset will also be an hour earlier.

On Saturday, Nov. 4 sunset in Allentown will be at 5:55 p.m., but because of the time change, the following day the sun will set at 4:53 p.m.

Clock Tower Hellertown

One of the best-known clocks in the area is at the Detwiller Plaza clock tower in Hellertown. The clock tower was built by volunteers in the late 1980s and has since become a well-recognized symbol of the community.

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

