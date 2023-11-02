Police

Man Charged in September Crash That Killed L. Saucon Woman

by Josh Popichak
A 20-year-old man has been charged with DUI: Controlled Substance, Homicide by Vehicle while DUI and other charges as a result of an investigation by Montgomery County police into a Sept. 14 accident that claimed the life of a 72-year-old Lower Saucon Township grandmother.

Lehigh Valley Live cited investigators in reporting Thursday that Logan Parker Dierkes of Hatfield was allegedly driving a Dodge Charger SRT at between 84 and 97 mph on a Franconia Township road with a 35 mph speed limit when the crash occurred around 5:45 p.m.

Dierkes is alleged to have been under the influence of marijuana when he struck a Ford Explorer driven by Paula Ann Wilson, who was exiting a driveway onto Mininger Road with her young granddaughter a passenger when the accident happened, the news site reported.

According to the case docket filed in Montgomery County District Court 38-1-24, Dierkes is also charged with Homicide by Vehicle, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Reckless Driving and speeding.

Following a preliminary arraignment Thursday, Dierkes was released on $99,000 unsecured bail, with a preliminary hearing in his case scheduled for Monday, Nov. 13 at 9:45 a.m. before District Judge Albert Augustine.

Dierkes is being represented by attorney William Moore of Colmar, according to the docket.

According to Paula Ann Wilson’s obituary, she was a 1969 graduate of Bethlehem Catholic High School and an active member of Assumption BVM Church, as well as a graduate of Moravian College.

“Paula’s fondness for education and affection of children led her to serve as an elementary school teacher in the Bethlehem Area School District and a substitute teacher at Nativity Parish School in Leawood, Kan., and St. Michael the Archangel School in Limeport, Pa.,” the obituary said. “She would consider her most important work as a loving wife, mother and grandmother,” it added.

Note: All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This story was compiled using information from Montgomery County court records.

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

