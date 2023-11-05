John L. Fuchs Jr., 67, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

John L. Fuchs Jr., 67, of Bethlehem, passed away Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at St. Luke’s University Hospital, Bethlehem. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown, Pa.

John L. Fuchs Jr. (1955 – 2023)

John L. Fuchs Jr., 67, of Bethlehem, passed away Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at St. Luke’s University Hospital, Bethlehem. He was the husband of Connie F. (Winters) Fuchs, to whom he was married 43 years this past September. Born in Passaic, N.J., on Dec. 3, 1955, John was the son of the late John L. Fuchs Sr. and Lorraine (Schroeder) Melanson. He was a computer programmer for Norwalt Design Inc. in Randolph, N.J., for 35 years, before retiring in 2019. John was an active member of East Hills Moravian Church in Bethlehem, where he was formerly a Sunday School teacher, sacristan, choir member and member of the Board of Trustees. He enjoyed gardening, cooking and playing with his grand-dogs and cat. John was a volunteer at both Musikfest and Christkindlmarkt for 20 years.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife, Connie; daughter: Amy L. Gress and her husband, Stephen, of Danielsville; sisters: Carol Chapin and her husband, Frank, of Hawthrone, N.J., Karen Clark of Wyoming.

SERVICE

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 E. 33rd St., New York, NY 10016.