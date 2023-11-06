Patricia L. Stangil, 80, of Nockamixon Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Patricia L. Stangil (1942 – 2023)

Patricia L. Stangil, 80, of Nockamixon Township, died Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 at Phoebe Richland Health Care Center, Richlandtown. She was the wife of Dale E. Stangil, with whom she celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on July 30. Patricia was born in Frenchtown, N.J., on Nov. 22, 1942 to the late David and Florence (Niece) Pursell. Patricia, as a student, was the very first Golden Girl of Palisades. She was a Teacher’s Assistant at Palisades School District for 40 years until her retirement from the computer lab. She was a member of the St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, Ferndale. Patricia was a motorcycle enthusiast who also enjoyed family time and reading. Patricia volunteered at the Lord’s Pantry, Ottsville.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her husband, Patricia is survived by daughters: Dawn E. (Danny) Tiderman of Kintnersville, Laurie L. (Charles) Oxenford of Quakertown; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, David.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to a visitation period from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 13, 2023 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment service will be private at Ferndale Union Cemetery. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial considerations in Patricia’s name can be made to St. John the Baptist, Lord’s Pantry, 4050 Durham Road, Ottsville, PA 18942.