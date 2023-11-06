Election 2023: Who’s on the Ballot in Saucon Valley Races?

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7, when a number of important local races will be decided. Among the most-watched races are those for Lower Saucon Township Council, Saucon Valley School Board and Hellertown Borough Council.

If you are registered to vote in Pennsylvania and haven’t yet voted by mail, you can find/verify your polling station by visiting VOTE.pa.gov. If you aren’t sure if you’re registered, you can also check your registration status on the site, as well as find other helpful resources related to casting a ballot. Voters can also call the Department of State’s election hotline, 1-800-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772), for information.

Mail-in ballots must be received by the county by 8 p.m. Tuesday, so if you’ve haven’t yet put yours in the mail, you shouldn’t expect it to be counted if you still do. The good news, however, is that mail-in ballots can be dropped off at one of the Northampton County-adminstered, secure drop boxes at the following locations, on Tuesday. (Voters should note that hours vary by dropoff box.)

Northampton County Courthouse, 669 Washington St., Easton, Pa. Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Northampton County Human Services Building, 2801 Emrick Blvd., Bethlehem, Pa. Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Northampton County 911 Center, 100 Gracedale Ave., Nazareth, Pa. Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Bethlehem City Hall, 10 E. Church St., Bethlehem, Pa. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alternatively, if you haven’t yet completed the mail-in ballot and want to vote in person, you can bring it to your polling station and have an election official spoil it before casting a ballot there.

If you’re a Northampton County resident, you can view a sample ballot for your municipality of residence here.

Polling stations throughout Pennsylvania are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you experience a problem voting, in addition to calling the state hotline, you can also report it online.

And if exercising your right to vote isn’t enough to motivate you, a couple of local nonprofit organizations that are sponsoring Election Day bake sales are hoping that their treats will draw you in.

The Hellertown Historical Society will be holding its bake sale at the polling station in the Tavern Room at the Heller-Wagner Grist Mill, 150 W. Walnut St., Hellertown, Pa.

The Lower Saucon Township Historical Society will be holding its sale of baked goods at Seidersville Hall’s polling station, 3700 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bethlehem, Pa., starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday.