Gloria J. Searfoss, 75, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Gloria J. Searfoss, 75, of Lower Saucon Township, died Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 at LifeQuest Nursing Home, Quakertown. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown, Pa.

Gloria J. Searfoss, 75, of Lower Saucon Township, died Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 at LifeQuest Nursing Home, Quakertown. She was born in Bethlehem on Aug. 27, 1948 to the late Lloyd and Catherine (Rutz) Searfoss. Gloria was a secretary at Whitehall Manor until her retirement. She was a member of New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lower Saucon Township.

SURVIVORS

Gloria is survived by her son: Stephen J. Searfoss (Kimberley) of Allentown; siblings: Ronald Searfoss of Center Valley, Jessy Rutz of Bethlehem; granddaughter: Ashly Barry; six great-grandchildren; and nieces.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to a visitation period from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 6 p.m. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the service. Private interment will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Springfield Township. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gloria’s name can be made to the Dewey Fire Company No. 1, 502 Durham St., Hellertown, PA 18055.