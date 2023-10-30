Election 2023: Where Do Hellertown Council Candidates Stand on the Issues?

Saucon Source recently asked the four candidates who are vying for three seats on Hellertown Borough Council to answer the same four questions, to help our readers be better informed about this important local race.

Their answers appear below, along with a photo of the corresponding candidate (if provided) and links to additional information on campaign sites/social media and email contacts (if provided).

The answers have been edited for grammar, punctuation and editorial style, and were written to comply with a requested limit of 175 words per answer.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7, when polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. View a sample ballot on the Northampton County website and find your polling station at Vote.PA.gov.

Liz Thompson (D, Incumbent)

Traffic and development are two issues that concern many borough residents as well as business owners and visitors. What, if anything, do you believe the borough has done or should do to encourage ‘smart growth’ (e.g. investments in making the community more walkable to reduce the number of cars on the road, expanding trail access, etc.) and what more should/can be done? What is your vision for the Hellertown of the future as it pertains to pedestrian-friendliness and balancing growth with preservation of its small-town atmosphere?

Growth and development need to be evaluated carefully. We have been impacted by the costs of inflation and while developments provide an increased tax base, they strain our community, clog our already overcrowded roadways and put more demands on our public works department. Impact to our residents has always been a primary factor in any decision that I’ve made. As a member of both the Planning Commission and Council, I have advocated on behalf of residents and their specific traffic concerns. I spoke out against a large development that would have impacted our Main Street. I have raised concerns about pedestrian and vehicle safety relating to crosswalks; and I have seen firsthand how the condition of many of our sidewalks causes a burden for our residents with mobility concerns, those pushing a stroller and kids coming to/from school. I will continue to ask for community education related to crosswalk safety, and advocate for enhancements to our rail trail. I plan to work with Council and staff to investigate possibilities for a long-term plan for our sidewalks.

What do you see as the root cause(s) of the borough’s breakdown in relations with Lower Saucon Township? What, if anything, would you do on council to improve relations, and why or why not?

I believe everyone has their own opinion about why LST Council majority started to take actions to dissolve the partnership with the Borough, many likely tie it back to the same event. However, it is LST Council majority who can truly tell us why they opted to dissolve a long and trusted relationship with the Borough. I would like to see the relationship between Hellertown and LST restored. I think it is in the best interest of both communities. I believe HAL and residents of Lower Saucon Township have truly suffered. LST Council majority took HAL’s funding away and LST residents were stripped of their library services and true compost center resources, to name only two. As I have said at our Council meetings, I am interested in having dialogue with Lower Saucon Township Council so that we can work towards rebuilding our relationship. Hellertown Borough Council has made attempts to negotiate with Lower Saucon Council, however our attempts have not been met with collaboration. Instead, they have been met with unrealistic requirements and untruths.

The borough recently made headlines with the resignation of Police Chief Robert Shupp following what council described as evidence of discrepancies in his payroll. An investigation by state authorities is ongoing and council has said it will not comment about what–if anything–is alleged to have occurred until it is complete. In light of the investigation, do you feel confident that the borough has the necessary policies, procedures and oversight in place to ensure that taxpayer funds are being used appropriately? If not, what do you think can/should be done to increase financial accountability and how would you potentially advocate for that as a member of council?

My opinion is the recent formation of the Borough Finance Committee recommended and chaired by Andrew Hughes was the first step in determining if the Borough had the necessary policies, procedures and oversight in place. With the right council members elected, I believe that the Borough will have the correct controls necessary to ensure taxpayer funds are being utilized appropriately going forward. Over the last 10 months the finance committee has brought increased financial transparency and education to both Borough Council members and Borough residents by providing regular reports and updates at Council meetings. The increased financial transparency has allowed Borough Council to make informed decisions with the best interests of our residents in mind. I will continue to advocate for eliminating or reducing Borough expenses that do not add material value to our residents. Additionally, I will continue to advocate for the evaluation of current policies and procedures to determine if additional changes are needed. Hellertown is a community that I love. I want to ensure that our residents are not burdened with unnecessary expenses.

Please discuss your life, professional, volunteer and other experiences and any other relevant skills or personal qualities. How do you think they will be an asset to the borough if you’re elected?

I believe my professional and life experiences have given me the ability to communicate and work with a diverse group of individuals and speak up when needed to preserve the Hellertown we know and love. I currently serve on both the Hellertown Borough Council and Hellertown Planning Commission. I have really enjoyed speaking to residents and helping to solve complaints or concerns. I founded a nonprofit to help Veterans in Hellertown and nationally. I volunteer in many places, which include the Hellertown American Legion, the Hellertown Historical Society and Freedom First Rescue. I am a U.S. Marine and Veteran of the Iraq War. I have been working in various aspects of project management for nearly a decade and taught math at various levels prior to that. I have my PMP certification, an M.Ed. from Fitchburg State College and a B.S. from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. My husband and I have lived in Hellertown for over 10 years and currently have three rescued dogs.

Andrew Hughes (R, Incumbent)

Traffic and development are two issues that concern many borough residents as well as business owners and visitors. What, if anything, do you believe the borough has done or should do to encourage ‘smart growth’ (e.g. investments in making the community more walkable to reduce the number of cars on the road, expanding trail access, etc.) and what more should/can be done? What is your vision for the Hellertown of the future as it pertains to pedestrian-friendliness and balancing growth with preservation of its small-town atmosphere?

We recently have made sizable investments to help address pedestrian safety (i.e., crosswalk signals on Main Street), adopted ordinances to further restrict truck traffic from our local streets and have restricted parking at some locations to improve visibility for drivers. Traffic volume considerations and walkability to our parks and other borough offerings are major factors when deciding to approve or reject new development in the borough. I believe we have a good record of rejecting large scale development (i.e., Neighbors proposal), but allowing reasonable development to allow for more folks to become part of our “Hellertown Experience” without changing it too much. But there are still issues with driver attitudes (i.e. texting), awareness of the traffic laws and increased truck traffic on our local streets. Unfortunately, as regional vehicle volume grows, more undesirable traffic is finding its way to some of our streets. I believe driver awareness/education programs, more aggressive action by law enforcement and mindful development are keys to improving pedestrian safety on all streets within Hellertown.

What do you see as the root cause(s) of the borough’s breakdown in relations with Lower Saucon Township? What, if anything, would you do on council to improve relations, and why or why not?

Honestly, I am really not sure; but it has been very disheartening to watch years of our predecessors’ work be dismantled. However, the breakdown appears to have started with some personal disagreements between some of the leaders of both municipalities which expanded into all aspects of the relationship. While I, as a Borough Councilor, have been very protective of the citizens of Hellertown and I am of a “Hellertown First” mentality, I am certainly open-minded about discussing and moving forward with any reasonable proposals from Lower Saucon Township that benefit the majority of the residents of our shared school district.

The borough recently made headlines with the resignation of Police Chief Robert Shupp following what council described as evidence of discrepancies in his payroll. An investigation by state authorities is ongoing and council has said it will not comment about what–if anything–is alleged to have occurred until it is complete. In light of the investigation, do you feel confident that the borough has the necessary policies, procedures and oversight in place to ensure that taxpayer funds are being used appropriately? If not, what do you think can/should be done to increase financial accountability and how would you potentially advocate for that as a member of council?

The main pillar of my service on Borough Council has been around financial transparency and understanding. It started with my attempts to understand why Hellertown had the highest tax rate (now third highest) in Northampton County. So, I dedicated myself to learning more about our Borough’s finances and how to share this information with both my fellow councilors and the public. Working with staff, I led an effort to publish financial management reporting. From these reports, Borough Councilors are alerted to the current financial state of the Borough so they can ask relevant questions and take steps to ensure taxpayer funds are being utilized appropriately. In early 2023, Borough Council created a Finance Committee, and I was appointed its chair. Over the course of this year, I have spearheaded the committee to take a deeper review of the composition of our spending from various categories. While our work is not yet completed, it’s apparent more can be done. I have been the primary driver of improving the Borough’s financial transparency and accountability over my council tenure.

Please discuss your life, professional, volunteer and other experiences and any other relevant skills or personal qualities. How do you think they will be an asset to the borough if you’re elected?

I was fortunate to be appointed to Borough Council in 2018 and elected in 2021. My reasons then and today remain the same; I view service in local government on equal footing as other community service commitments. I have been a volunteer and volunteer leader in numerous local community service organizations, such as our Hellertown Area Library and Lions Club. I have served my country as a United States Marine and worked in both county and local governments. I am a college graduate who worked in the Information Technology field starting as a LAN Administrator, retiring as a Corporate Vice-President with worldwide responsibilities. So, I feel very strongly that we all have an obligation to serve our community and to positively contribute based on our diverse life experiences. I believe both my very diverse life experiences and more recent service on Borough Council position me well to act prudently, professionally and respectfully on behalf of all the citizens to do what is best for the common good of Hellertown.

Lynley Solt (D)

Traffic and development are two issues that concern many borough residents as well as business owners and visitors. What, if anything, do you believe the borough has done or should do to encourage ‘smart growth’ (e.g. investments in making the community more walkable to reduce the number of cars on the road, expanding trail access, etc.) and what more should/can be done? What is your vision for the Hellertown of the future as it pertains to pedestrian-friendliness and balancing growth with preservation of its small-town atmosphere?

As a resident who has walked just about every street in the borough, I appreciate the work that went into the much-needed crosswalk improvements the borough has made over the last few years on Main Street and along the trail. There are other solutions that we can look at to slow down the traffic in Hellertown to provide for safer streets for pedestrians, including well-maintained sidewalks.

What do you see as the root cause(s) of the borough’s breakdown in relations with Lower Saucon Township? What, if anything, would you do on council to improve relations, and why or why not?

I firmly believe we have a stronger community when the Hellertown Borough and Lower Saucon Township work together. As a candidate for council, I support a return to a collaborative relationship when the current township council genuinely shares this commitment.

The borough recently made headlines with the resignation of Police Chief Robert Shupp following what council described as evidence of discrepancies in his payroll. An investigation by state authorities is ongoing and council has said it will not comment about what–if anything–is alleged to have occurred until it is complete. In light of the investigation, do you feel confident that the borough has the necessary policies, procedures and oversight in place to ensure that taxpayer funds are being used appropriately? If not, what do you think can/should be done to increase financial accountability and how would you potentially advocate for that as a member of council?

While I am concerned regarding the news and the evidence of discrepancies, this is an opportunity for improvement and opportunity for change. I hold complete confidence in the Finance Committee’s role in discovering these discrepancies. This situation serves as a testament to the Committee’s dedication to fulfilling its mission.

Please discuss your life, professional, volunteer and other experiences and any other relevant skills or personal qualities. How do you think they will be an asset to the borough if you’re elected?

In 2016, my husband, daughter and I made the decision to relocate to Hellertown. It didn’t take long for us to realize that Hellertown was where we wanted to establish our roots. Hellertown has truly become our cherished hometown, and I take pride in being a resident. I currently am the Director of Operations for FMC GlobalSat, an international telecommunications company. In addition to my professional role, I am a member of the Friends of the Hellertown Area Library. Whenever the Friends are actively fundraising, I make time to support their efforts for our beloved library—an indispensable institution within our community.

Michael McKenna (D, Incumbent)

Traffic and development are two issues that concern many borough residents as well as business owners and visitors. What, if anything, do you believe the borough has done or should do to encourage ‘smart growth’ (e.g. investments in making the community more walkable to reduce the number of cars on the road, expanding trail access, etc.) and what more should/can be done? What is your vision for the Hellertown of the future as it pertains to pedestrian-friendliness and balancing growth with preservation of its small-town atmosphere?

Traffic has always been on the forefront of both Council’s and the Planning Commission’s vision for the future. When it comes to development, both our Borough Engineering firm as well as our Code and Enforcement Officer complete a rigorous review and Main Street projects are also reviewed by PENNDOT. I am excited about our smart growth initiatives, the $500,000 grant to connect the Hellertown (portion of the) Saucon Rail Trail with the South Bethlehem Greenway and the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission’s Climate Action plan. LVPC has received a $1 million Climate Pollution Reduction Grant, which I hope will include expanding public transportation and connecting Hellertown. I plan on being a part of that process.

What do you see as the root cause(s) of the borough’s breakdown in relations with Lower Saucon Township? What, if anything, would you do on council to improve relations, and why or why not?

I have been very proud of the partnership that the Borough has had with the Township and the School District. Our community relationships reach back to when this region was settled. The current political climate is not indicative of our investment in and commitment to our schools, our library and our parks. It remains important to keep the negotiating doors open; but I will always consider what is best for Hellertown residents first.

The borough recently made headlines with the resignation of Police Chief Robert Shupp following what council described as evidence of discrepancies in his payroll. An investigation by state authorities is ongoing and council has said it will not comment about what–if anything–is alleged to have occurred until it is complete. In light of the investigation, do you feel confident that the borough has the necessary policies, procedures and oversight in place to ensure that taxpayer funds are being used appropriately? If not, what do you think can/should be done to increase financial accountability and how would you potentially advocate for that as a member of council?

I’ve long been an advocate for the proper accounting policies and procedures that our staff utilizes to continually audit our payroll, transactions and grant programs. The situation inside police operations warranted outside review and therefore, to better protect the citizens as well as our staff, Borough Council requested a state law enforcement agency to review and provide guidance on the next best course of action.

Please discuss your life, professional, volunteer and other experiences and any other relevant skills or personal qualities. How do you think they will be an asset to the borough if you’re elected?

My wife Jennifer and I have been residents of Hellertown Borough for 30 years. I work as a Supply Chain Specialist for a division of Lehigh Valley Hospital (HLN Labs). I have served on Borough Council for over 10 years. I’m a board member of the Hellertown Water Authority, Vice-President of the Dewey Fire Company, and I also serve as the Borough liaison to the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce. I feel I’ve been given many gifts in my life and am proud to put them to use keeping the borough safe and moving forward.