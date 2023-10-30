2023 Springtown Halloween Parade is Fall Fun on a Rainy Day: PHOTOS

Springtown’s annual Halloween Parade is always highly anticipated. Sunday’s weather turned out to be less than ideal for outdoor activities, but the parade was held–and fun was had–nonetheless.

Despite rain falling intermittently, the parade began at 1 p.m. on Woodbyne Road off Drifting Drive and ended at the Springtown volunteer fire station on Rt. 212 at the other end of town.

Along the way, residents standing in garages or on porches watched and clapped for the participants.

Appearing in the parade were assorted local fire, police and emergency vehicles, as well as tractor-pulled floats carrying Palisades area youth sports teams and their supporters.

Saucon Source extends our special thanks to the historic Springtown Inn for the use of their front porch. These photos would not have been possible to take without the shelter the inn provided.

Photos by Chris Christian. View more of his work and purchase photos on the Christopher J. Christian Photography website.

