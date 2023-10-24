When is Trick-or-Treat in Hellertown & Lower Saucon?

It won’t be long til the pitter patter of costumed feet is heard on front porches in Hellertown borough and Lower Saucon Township. That’s because Trick-or-Treat 2023 is right around the corner!

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

It won’t be long til the pitter patter of costumed feet is heard on front porches in Hellertown borough and Lower Saucon Township. That’s because Trick-or-Treat 2023 is right around the corner!

The annual candypalooza will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween, i.e. Oct. 31, which this year falls on a Tuesday.

Although many municipalities in the Lehigh Valley area host Trick-or-Treat on the Friday before Halloween, borough residents surveyed several years ago said they prefer it be held on the 31st.

Lower Saucon Township has followed suit since then, opting to hold it at the same time.

This year something new that will be happening along with Trick-or-Treat in Hellertown borough is a Trunk or Treat that will be held in Dimmick Park from 5 to 7 p.m. on Halloween.

The free event, which is sponsored by the Hellertown Area Library, will also feature a concert by the Saucon Valley High School marching band.

Costumes are encouraged for all, and residents who plan to enjoy the concert should consider bringing lawn chairs or blankets for seating in front of the bandshell.

Trick-or-treat is a rain or shine event, and residents who do not wish to participate are encouraged to keep their porch lights turned off while it is taking place. Households that are handing out candy should leave their lights on until 8 p.m.

The other major Halloween event in Saucon Valley is the Hellertown Halloween Parade, which was held Sunday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. in the borough. Click here to find out who this year’s winners were and view our photos of the 2023 parade.

Can’t get enough when it comes to Halloween news coverage? Click here to view our photos of the 2023 Coopersburg Halloween Parade, which was held Oct. 15.